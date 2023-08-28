Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Elton John briefly hospitalized after fall

FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.
FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.(CNN, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A representative for Elton John says the singer is back at home and in good health after being hospitalized following a fall at home.

The legendary 76-year-old singer was in his villa outside of Nice, France, on Sunday when he fell.

At the hospital, he was given checkups, monitored overnight and then released in the morning.

In 2021, the “Rocket Man” singer pushed back his scheduled tour dates after a hard fall that injured his hip and required surgery.

At the time, he said he had been advised to have an operation as soon as possible, later saying the hip injury had left him in pain most of the time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing charges after domestic assault call turns into standoff with bow and arrow
Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before...
Update: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit
Police lights generic
Brookings man arrested for burglary and assault
Ryland Satter celebrates his game winning touchdown grab in O'Gorman's 24-21 victory over...
DAKOTA BOWL DRAMA! O’Gorman beats Brandon Valley in final seconds
Crash graphic
Highway Patrol investigating car vs. tractor crash in Lincoln County

Latest News

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Monday, Aug. 21,...
Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui, but faults county firefighters
Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
A rescue helicopter crashed into a Florida apartment complex, killing fire captain and a resident
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election
LNL: Shelter-In-Place active at UNC Chapel Hill
Names released in Lincoln County fatal car versus tractor crash