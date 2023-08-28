Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 1 (8-27-23)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in college and prep football in South Dakota and Northwest Iowa!
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a soft open with Week Zero football season continued ramping up this week with kickoff for the biggest high schools in South Dakota, preps in Iowa and even some college football in the NAIA.

It gave us 20 games of terrific sights, sounds and moments to choose from for our second installment of Gridiron Greatness! Click on the video viewer above to watch!

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 1 (8-25-23)

