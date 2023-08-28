GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 1 (8-27-23)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a soft open with Week Zero football season continued ramping up this week with kickoff for the biggest high schools in South Dakota, preps in Iowa and even some college football in the NAIA.

It gave us 20 games of terrific sights, sounds and moments to choose from for our second installment of Gridiron Greatness! Click on the video viewer above to watch!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.