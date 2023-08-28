Gulbrandson & Yeigh’s dramatic wins close out August racing at I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a dramatic finish in the First Interstate Bank Late Model Street Stocks with Cory Yeigh taking the victory by a slim margin. For Yeigh, the victory was win number 40 for his career at I-90 Speedway. Meantime, Lee Goos Jr. took his fifth win of the year in the Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint Cars, Tanner Koster went back-to-back in the Reaves Buildings USRA B-Mods and Dustin Gulbrandson claimed his fifth win of the year in the LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stocks.

Goos charged from inside row six in the night’s main event. When he made his way to the second spot, he started to stalk the initial leader, Ryan Serrao. Goos made the move to the lead on lap 14 and would go unchallenged from there. Nick Barger was second with Trefer Waller in third. Serrao crossed the checkered in fourth with Koby Werkmeister making a last lap pass to move into the top five.

Yeigh’s win came with a last corner pass. Matt Steuerwald was the third different leader of the feature event and changed lines with just a few laps to go. As he worked the bottom, Yeigh charged to the top and snuck to the victory by less that 0.2 second. Steuerwald was second and third went to J.J. Zebell. Dan Jensen took fourth ahead of Colby Klaassen.

Tanner Koster started in row 4 of the feature event for the B-Mods but made his way to the lead on just lap four. From there, he’d get his second career win in as many weeks. Duke Erickson charged from eleventh to second with Dave Kennedy in third. Derek VanVeldhuizen was fourth with Jesse Reynolds completing the top five.

Gulbrandson showed the way for all 12 circuits of the feature event for the hobby stock main, the 35th win of his career in the class at the speedway. Tracy Halouska protected his point lead by finishing second with Landon Krohn in third. Clint Erickson filled in for Shila Erickson and claimed fourth with Jason Bradley in fifth.

