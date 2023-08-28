Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gulbrandson & Yeigh’s dramatic wins close out August racing at I-90 Speedway

Victory is 40th in career at Speedway for Cory Yeigh
For 8-26-23
By Zach Borg and Shawn Neisteadt
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a dramatic finish in the First Interstate Bank Late Model Street Stocks with Cory Yeigh taking the victory by a slim margin. For Yeigh, the victory was win number 40 for his career at I-90 Speedway. Meantime, Lee Goos Jr. took his fifth win of the year in the Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint Cars, Tanner Koster went back-to-back in the Reaves Buildings USRA B-Mods and Dustin Gulbrandson claimed his fifth win of the year in the LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stocks.

Goos charged from inside row six in the night’s main event. When he made his way to the second spot, he started to stalk the initial leader, Ryan Serrao. Goos made the move to the lead on lap 14 and would go unchallenged from there. Nick Barger was second with Trefer Waller in third. Serrao crossed the checkered in fourth with Koby Werkmeister making a last lap pass to move into the top five.

Yeigh’s win came with a last corner pass. Matt Steuerwald was the third different leader of the feature event and changed lines with just a few laps to go. As he worked the bottom, Yeigh charged to the top and snuck to the victory by less that 0.2 second. Steuerwald was second and third went to J.J. Zebell. Dan Jensen took fourth ahead of Colby Klaassen.

Tanner Koster started in row 4 of the feature event for the B-Mods but made his way to the lead on just lap four. From there, he’d get his second career win in as many weeks. Duke Erickson charged from eleventh to second with Dave Kennedy in third. Derek VanVeldhuizen was fourth with Jesse Reynolds completing the top five.

Gulbrandson showed the way for all 12 circuits of the feature event for the hobby stock main, the 35th win of his career in the class at the speedway. Tracy Halouska protected his point lead by finishing second with Landon Krohn in third. Clint Erickson filled in for Shila Erickson and claimed fourth with Jason Bradley in fifth.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before...
Developing: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit
Crash graphic
Highway Patrol investigating car vs. tractor crash in Lincoln County
Man facing charges after domestic assault call turns into standoff with bow and arrow
Police lights generic
Brookings man arrested for burglary and assault
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 1 (8-25-23)

Latest News

Harrisburg Tigers football gets elevated during pregame warmups
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 1 (8-27-23)
Canaries' Darnell Sweeney hits an RBI Triple in victory over Lincoln
Canaries takes series from Lincoln dropping magic number to make playoffs to 3
SDSU Soccer celebrates 2-1 win over Iowa State
Jackrabbit soccer team rallies past Iowa State
More All-American honors for SDSU's Pierre Strong, Jr.
New England trades SDSU alum Pierre Strong Jr. to Cleveland