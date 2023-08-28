Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hunters break state record for longest alligator ever caught

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods...
The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods (center), Will Thomas (right) and Joey Clark (not pictured).(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A new state record for the longest alligator caught in Mississippi was broken over the weekend.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, four hunters harvested a male alligator on Saturday in the West Central Alligator Hunting Zone, measuring 14 feet and 3 inches long.

The animal weighed 802.5 pounds.

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White, Don Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark.

The previous record for longest alligator captured in Mississippi was set this past February. That alligator was 14 feet and ¾ in long.

The alligator hunting season on public waters opened Friday and will run through Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing charges after domestic assault call turns into standoff with bow and arrow
Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before...
Developing: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit
Police lights generic
Brookings man arrested for burglary and assault
Ryland Satter celebrates his game winning touchdown grab in O'Gorman's 24-21 victory over...
DAKOTA BOWL DRAMA! O’Gorman beats Brandon Valley in final seconds
Crash graphic
Highway Patrol investigating car vs. tractor crash in Lincoln County

Latest News

Fatal crash generic
Names released in Union and Yankton County fatal crashes
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in federal case accusing him of plotting to overturn results of 2020 election
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street...
Rite Aid preparing bankruptcy filing to avoid opioid lawsuits, report says
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, May 9, 2023, in Miami....
As Idalia nears, Florida officials warn of ‘potentially widespread’ gas contamination