Jackrabbit soccer team rallies past Iowa State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State responded to a 1-0 halftime deficit with two goals in the second half to complete a comeback 2-1 victory over Iowa State on Sunday, Aug. 27, at Fishback Soccer Park.

The Jackrabbits and Cyclones played a fairly even first half as the two sides each registered three shots apiece. However, Iowa State was the first to find an opening and used a 31st minute goal by Abigail Miller to hold a 1-0 advantage after 45 minutes of play.

South Dakota State re-grouped and came out firing in the second half. The Jack recorded the first five shots of the period before finding the equalizer. Lauren Eckerle sent a pass into the box which was deflected by a pair of Cyclone players. The bounding ball found its way to Avery Murdzek who stepped into a shot and struck it just inside the post, and past the diving Iowa State goalkeeper Avery Gillahan, for a goal in the 71st minute.

SDSU continued to keep the pressure up as the Jackrabbit back line stood tall. Buoyed by defenders Hayley Lindaman and Kaycee Manding who each played 90 minutes, along with midfielder Reagan Anderson who competed for 85, the Jacks held the Cyclones attack in check as they outshot the visitors 11-2 in the second half.

The Jackrabbits produced four shots in a four-minute span leading up to the eventual game-winning goal.

In the 87th minute, Iowa State had possession deep on the Cyclone side of the field. An errant Iowa State pass deflected off another Cyclone to forward Maya Hansen who sat just outside the top of the box. Hansen made a move past one Iowa State defender then hit a left-footed strike. The Cyclone keeper didn’t move as Hansen’s kick found its way into the net to put the Jacks ahead 2-1.

South Dakota State closed out the victory to improve to 4-0 overall on the season. Iowa State dropped to 2-2. The Jacks picked up their first win over the Cyclones since 2014 and first victory in Brookings against Iowa State since 2010.

“I thought we were playing pretty well in the first half,” SDSU head coach Brock Thompson said. “Credit to Iowa State, they scored and a team of their caliber can make you pay at any moment. That deflated us a little bit.

“I am extremely proud of our effort in the second half. We pressed with great intensity, but also some intelligence, and I thought that was the difference in the game.”

Notes

It’s the second consecutive match that SDSU has benefitted from goals by specifically Murdzek and Hansen. The two were the Jackrabbits’ scorers in their 2-1 victory at Drake on Thursday.

Jocelyn Tanner played all 90 minutes in goal for the Jackrabbits. She conceded her first goal of the season but made two saves.

Murdzek had a team-high four shots while Eckerle followed with three. Both players had two shots on goal.

Jadenn Carrillo played a team-high 46 minutes off the bench. She was followed by Avery LeBlanc (44) and Birna Bjornsdottir (35).

Up Next

South Dakota State travels west for its next two matches. The Jackrabbits face Utah State on Friday, Sept. 1, and play at Idaho State on Sunday, Sept. 3.

