Labor Day weekend caps off “100 Deadliest Days of Summer”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Travel is truly back in full across the United States, with summer proving that any pandemic-related effects are gone. AAA again forecasts that the country and South Dakota will see the number of travelers reach pre-pandemic levels. But it also bookends the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer”, the stretch between the Memorial Day and Labor Day holiday weekends when deadly accidents on the road spike.

With road construction at it’s height in the state and many people looking to get out for the extended weekend, AAA forecasts that interstates and highways will be busy in South Dakota leading up to the holiday weekend.

“This is typically the end of summer for many families. We anticipate a lot of people on the roads, whether it’s headed to the lakes, or campgrounds, or out of state even,” AAA South Dakota spokesperson Shawn Steward said.

It’s also a busy one for local first responders. According to a study from AutoInsurance.com, South Dakota sees the third highest increases in the nation in fata accidents over the Labor Day weekend, compared to regular non-holiday days.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving lists that in 2021, with the latest data available, South Dakota saw 52 fatal accidents on the road due to alcohol-impaired crashes, which does increase between those 100 days. Regional Executive Director Veronica Hawman said August is a time they watch the most, as summer activities are still going on but many families are going back to school with their children.

“As we enter that time when school starts to start, we’re still in the timeframe of the 100 deadliest days of the year, from Memorial Weekend through Labor Day,” Hawman said.

For that reason as well as South Dakota tending to see more fatal accidents over Labor Day than other states, Hawman said MADD pushes for more sobriety checks from law enforcement around this time. That also includes public pushes educating folks about drunk driving. Because often times, without those reminders and checks, people who frequently drive drunk aren’t caught or stop on their own until it’s too late.

“On average, a drunk driver has driven drunk 87 before their first arrest. That’s quite often. So this is something that’s very common, and actually most people aren’t arrested when they drink and drive,” Hawman said.

