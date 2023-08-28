Matters of the State: Penitentiary concerns; Medical marijuana under microscope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at staffing concerns within the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

I-Team reporter Beth Warden examines how shift mandates are taking a toll on correctional officers. It comes as two South Dakota prison offenders are facing attempted murder charges after attacking two correctional officers.

Sen. Erin Tobin (R-Winner), the chair of the Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee, joins the program to discuss the committee’s first meeting, what recommendations could be on the way for pop-up clinics, and potential changes for South Dakota’s medical cannabis program.

Gov. Kristi Noem joins other Republican governors for a trip to Texas to discuss security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

We also break down some of the highlights from the Property Rights vs. CO2 Pipeline debate in Brookings, stemming from two proposed projects in South Dakota.

