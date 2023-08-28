Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Penitentiary concerns; Medical marijuana under microscope

Matters of the State 8-27-23
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at staffing concerns within the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

I-Team reporter Beth Warden examines how shift mandates are taking a toll on correctional officers. It comes as two South Dakota prison offenders are facing attempted murder charges after attacking two correctional officers.

Sen. Erin Tobin (R-Winner), the chair of the Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee, joins the program to discuss the committee’s first meeting, what recommendations could be on the way for pop-up clinics, and potential changes for South Dakota’s medical cannabis program.

Gov. Kristi Noem joins other Republican governors for a trip to Texas to discuss security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

We also break down some of the highlights from the Property Rights vs. CO2 Pipeline debate in Brookings, stemming from two proposed projects in South Dakota.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing charges after domestic assault call turns into standoff with bow and arrow
Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before...
Developing: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit
Police lights generic
Brookings man arrested for burglary and assault
Ryland Satter celebrates his game winning touchdown grab in O'Gorman's 24-21 victory over...
DAKOTA BOWL DRAMA! O’Gorman beats Brandon Valley in final seconds
Crash graphic
Highway Patrol investigating car vs. tractor crash in Lincoln County

Latest News

Harrisburg Tigers football gets elevated during pregame warmups
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 1 (8-27-23)
Canaries' Darnell Sweeney hits an RBI Triple in victory over Lincoln
Canaries takes series from Lincoln to move close to playoffs
Jackrabbits defeat Cyclones 2-1
SDSU soccer rallies past Iowa State
New England deals their fourth round pick to Browns after one season
SDSU alum Pierre Strong Jr. Traded to Cleveland