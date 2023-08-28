Musician of the Month: The Barstool Prophets

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Barstool Prophets is a band that has looked different over the years with new members coming and going.

Current members Joel Burckhard, Ryan Malsom, Matt Stoebner, Garett Heinz, and Grant Burgeson plan to reach out to an audience larger than Aberdeen but still enjoy performing in the Hub City.

“We try to actively book out of town, so it’s a treat to play in our hometown,” guitarist Joel Burckhard said. “We live in Aberdeen, South Dakota, so you don’t have a big pool to pull from for musicians. If you’re making music in Aberdeen, you’re making it because you love making it,” he added.

Early on in Burckhard’s music career, he went through a period of songwriting with other bands. Once that ran its course, he put a band together to play the songs he wrote. One of those projects was where the title “The Barstool Prophets” came from, after originating as a line in one of Burckhard’s songs.

“Right as that was coming to a close, Ryan and our friend Kevin Pleinis approached me about playing.” Ryan Malsom is now the lead singer for the band, but founding member Kevin Pleinis is a talent and founding member who eventually branched off. “As soon as we start getting steam, we’d need a new acoustic guitar player, the bass player was leaving, or our drummer Kevin had to have hip surgery,” Burckhard said. “No matter how fast we would write, we would constantly have to train new members.”

The band is releasing its latest album around Thanksgiving. Burckhard says they have not decided on a name just yet.

