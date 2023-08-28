Names released in Union and Yankton County fatal crashes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Women from Alcester and Avon have been identified as the two individuals who died Thursday morning in two separate vehicle accidents.

In Union County

An Alcester, S.D. woman has been identified as the person who died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash 2 miles outside Alcester.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2020 Peterbilt Semi tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on 302nd Avenue while a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on S.D. Highway 11. The Semi did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of SD 11 and 302nd Avenue and struck the Equinox as both entered the intersection. The Equinox rolled due to being struck. The Semi continued through the intersection and rolled onto its side coming to rest in the north ditch.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, Sandra Johnson, age 81 sustained fatal injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Peterbilt Semi, Justin Cole, age 30, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

In Yankton County

An Avon, S.D. woman has been identified as the person who died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash three miles north of Yankton, S.D.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2005 Peterbilt Semi tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on US 81 near mile marker 6. A 2014 Ford Escape was also traveling southbound on US 81 near mile marker 6. The semi was turning right near a parking lot. The Escape hit the rear end of the Semi’s trailer. The Semi came to a stop in the intersection and the Escape came to a stop on the roadway.

The driver of the 2014 Ford Escape, Teresa Brandt, age 44 sustained fatal injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the 2005 Peterbilt Semi tractor-trailer, Bret Archuleta, age 36, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

