New England trades SDSU alum Pierre Strong Jr. to Cleveland

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre Strong Jr. is on the move in the NFL.

The South Dakota State alum was traded by the New England Patriots today to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

We have agreed to terms on a trade to acquire RB Pierre Strong Jr. from the New England Patriots in exchange for OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.



The Patriots selected Strong in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft yet seldom played him during Pierre’s rookie season. Strong carried the ball 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown while catching seven passes for 42 yards.

His role figured to be reduced when New England signed Ezekiel Elliott and Strong has a chance to serve as Nick Chubb’s primary backup in Cleveland.

