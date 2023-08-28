Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Norfolk man facing domestic assault and child abuse charges

Dylan Osborne
Dylan Osborne(Madison County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Police say a Northeast Nebraska man is facing assault and child abuse charges after officers responded to a fight between a man and a woman Saturday night.

The Norfolk Police Division says at about 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 26 they got a call about a disturbance in the 1200 block of West Phillip Ave. The call stated a man and woman were fighting inside a residence and that the man had a knife.

According to police, when officers got to the residence they could see two children looking out the second-story window crying. When officers knocked, the door was answered by 27-year-old Dylan Osborne of Norfolk.

Police say Osborne had his right arm behind his body when he opened the door. When officers ordered him to show his right hand, Osborne revealed he was holding a large kitchen knife. Officers told Osborne to drop the knife, but he instead closed the door on them. Police say when the officers tried to get into the house, Osborne prevented their entry.

Officers were eventually able to take Osborne into custody and charge him with third-degree domestic assault and child abuse. Osborne is currently being held at the Madison County Jail.

Following Osborne’s arrest, officers spoke with the woman Osborne had been previously fighting with. The woman told police that during an argument, Osborne pushed her, which caused her to fall and hit a bathtub. Police say she had injuries to her right hand and arm.

Police also confirmed that two children were inside the house during this argument.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing charges after domestic assault call turns into standoff with bow and arrow
Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before...
Update: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit
Police lights generic
Brookings man arrested for burglary and assault
Ryland Satter celebrates his game winning touchdown grab in O'Gorman's 24-21 victory over...
DAKOTA BOWL DRAMA! O’Gorman beats Brandon Valley in final seconds
Crash graphic
Highway Patrol investigating car vs. tractor crash in Lincoln County

Latest News

Names released in Lincoln County fatal car versus tractor crash
Verbal confrontation between neighbors ends with one shot fired
Man arrested after shot fired in Yankton
(MGN graphic)
Sioux Falls woman arrested for infant son’s death