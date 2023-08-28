Sioux Falls organizations receive grant awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At Augustana University on Monday, seven organizations received recognition and a grant to help them continue their work in the community.

The South Dakota Fund Grant was also awarded Monday to the Center for Disabilities and The Community Outreach.

The Beyond Idea Grant program awards funding to organizations seeking to design, test, or spread their ideas to help make South Dakota better for everyone.

Officials at Shift Garage say their $100,000 in funding will help support their upshift auto dealership, which is working to provide affordable transportation along with financial literacy education and support.

“We believe it makes a huge impact as we tell people if someone is in need, there are resources available, but if they don’t have a good vehicle to get to those resources, they can’t,” said Chris Erickson, director of Shift Garage. “Transportation to get them that access, to get them wherever they’re trying to get to is huge. We need it. We’re in an area where we have to have reliable transportation.”

Shift Garage started in Rapid City and expanded to Sioux Falls.

