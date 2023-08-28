Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls organizations receive grant awards

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At Augustana University on Monday, seven organizations received recognition and a grant to help them continue their work in the community.

The South Dakota Fund Grant was also awarded Monday to the Center for Disabilities and The Community Outreach.

The Beyond Idea Grant program awards funding to organizations seeking to design, test, or spread their ideas to help make South Dakota better for everyone.

Officials at Shift Garage say their $100,000 in funding will help support their upshift auto dealership, which is working to provide affordable transportation along with financial literacy education and support.

“We believe it makes a huge impact as we tell people if someone is in need, there are resources available, but if they don’t have a good vehicle to get to those resources, they can’t,” said Chris Erickson, director of Shift Garage. “Transportation to get them that access, to get them wherever they’re trying to get to is huge. We need it. We’re in an area where we have to have reliable transportation.”

Shift Garage started in Rapid City and expanded to Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing charges after domestic assault call turns into standoff with bow and arrow
Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before...
Update: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit
Police lights generic
Brookings man arrested for burglary and assault
(MGN graphic)
Sioux Falls woman arrested for infant son’s death
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home

Latest News

South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Correctional officers report new assault at South Dakota State Penitentiary
Concerns continue over tree grinding business near Sioux Falls Landfill
Tree grinding business
Musician of the Month: The Barstool Prophets
Musician of the Month: The Barstool Prophets
Sioux Falls organizations receive grant awards
Sioux Falls organizations receive grant awards