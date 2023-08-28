Sioux Falls woman arrested for infant son’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The mother of an infant who drowned in a bathtub last month has been arrested.

Ashlynn Swenson-Marshall, 20, of Sioux Falls was arrested Sunday morning for manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

On July 20, the Sioux Falls Police Department received a medical call that a 2-month-old boy was not breathing. Police learned that the boy’s mother, Swenson-Marshall, had been bathing the infant and left him unattended for anywhere from seven to 10 minutes. The infant’s head went underwater at some point while he was left unattended. He died as a result.

After detectives with the SFPD finished their investigation, the information was sent to the South Dakota State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Swenson-Marshall was taken into custody in Madison and faces a $25,000 cash bond.

