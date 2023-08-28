Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls woman arrested for infant son’s death

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The mother of an infant who drowned in a bathtub last month has been arrested.

Ashlynn Swenson-Marshall, 20, of Sioux Falls was arrested Sunday morning for manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

On July 20, the Sioux Falls Police Department received a medical call that a 2-month-old boy was not breathing. Police learned that the boy’s mother, Swenson-Marshall, had been bathing the infant and left him unattended for anywhere from seven to 10 minutes. The infant’s head went underwater at some point while he was left unattended. He died as a result.

After detectives with the SFPD finished their investigation, the information was sent to the South Dakota State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Swenson-Marshall was taken into custody in Madison and faces a $25,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing charges after domestic assault call turns into standoff with bow and arrow
Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before...
Developing: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit
Police lights generic
Brookings man arrested for burglary and assault
Ryland Satter celebrates his game winning touchdown grab in O'Gorman's 24-21 victory over...
DAKOTA BOWL DRAMA! O’Gorman beats Brandon Valley in final seconds
Crash graphic
Highway Patrol investigating car vs. tractor crash in Lincoln County

Latest News

Man arrested after shot fired in Yankton
Fatal crash generic
Names released in Union and Yankton County fatal crashes
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
Watertown woman runs in honor of late brother on his birthday
Watertown woman runs in honor of late brother on his birthday