LE MARS, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Six people are injured after a truck crashed into a Le Mars, Iowa, home on Monday morning.

According to a post by Le Mars Fire Rescue, the accident happened on Highway 3 east of LeMars. Five of the injured persons were in the truck and one was in the home.

No additional details are available at this time.

