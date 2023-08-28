Avera Medical Minute
Verbal confrontation between neighbors ends with one shot fired

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A confrontation between neighbors in Mitchell resulted in one shot being fired and an arrest.

According to the Mitchell Police Department, the incident happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. Police received a report of a gun being pointed and fired at an individual in the Ponderosa Trailer Court, located at 1220 E Havens Avenue.

When officers arrived, the victim had barricaded themselves in their residence and the suspect had fled.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Kevin Mathews.

Statements from the victim and witnesses revealed that Mathews and the neighbor had been in a verbal confrontation when Mathews threatened to shoot the neighbor, pulled out a firearm and shot once toward the victim.

While officers were on the scene, Mathews returned and was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured. No firearm has been found.

Mathews was arrested for felony simple assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers at (605) 996-1700 or on the P3 Tips App.

