Warm Weather Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a little bit of cloud cover drifting through the region this morning. Those clouds will break and slide out of here as we head through the rest of our Monday. It looks like we have a pretty nice day on tap with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s. The wind will switch to the northwest today and we could see a few gusts around 20 mph.

We’ll keep the pleasant temperatures around through the middle of the week with highs for most of us in the low to mid 80s. By the end of this week, we’ll start to see temperatures warm up a little. Highs will be back up around 90 by Thursday. There will be plenty of sunshine this week and not really any chance for rain.

Over the weekend, highs will be in the low 90s for most of us and we should stay dry. In fact, Labor Day is not only looking sunny and dry, but toasty with highs in the 90s for most of us. The low to mid 90s will continue for highs heading into the middle of next week.

