Watertown woman runs in honor of late brother on his birthday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds of runners from 40 states took on the Sioux Falls Marathon Sunday morning, but for one Watertown woman, it meant a lot more to cross the finish line.

Patricia Roth came from Watertown to run in the half marathon in Sioux Falls.

“I’ve probably ran ten plus half marathons in the past eight years, and so, today was a special run,” said Roth.

Roth has been looking forward to this day for awhile, but she had August 27th marked on her calendar for a different reason. Her brother, Moses, passed away in June after spending 12 weeks in hospice. Sunday would have been his 36th birthday.

“He was always kind of in shock. I’d post on Facebook on like Saturday mornings, I ran eight miles, ran ten miles, and he would always get a kick out of that. ‘You really run ten miles on a Saturday morning?’ and I’m like ‘yeah,’” said Roth.

Family and friends lined up along the route to cheer on their loved ones. Roth had an extra voice to encourage her.

“On my mile 10, I had a little bit of a breakdown. I cried thinking I could hear him say in his voice, ‘I can’t believe you run that long.’ That encouraged me to run harder my last three miles,” said Roth.

Roth is proving that waking up early to run long distances isn’t so crazy once you find something to run for.

“Since yesterday when I got my pack, got my bib number, he’s just been on my mind. I just wanted to run my hardest today for him. He always said ‘I wish I could run.’ So today, I ran for you, brother. I got my medal for you,” said Roth.

