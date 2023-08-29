Childcare issue “at a fever pitch,” needs more urgency in Pierre, says lawmaker

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — As the school year started around all around the region last week, the issue of the growing unaffordability and lack of access to childcare took center stage for business leaders in Sioux Falls at the Downtown Rotary meeting.

Here some numbers shared from extensive research from the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative:

88 percent was the turnover rate for childcare workers in South Dakota

60 percent of non-working parents say childcare is a top reason they do not participate in the workforce

75 percent of childcare centers in Sioux Falls are trying to hire childcare workers

$12.34 was the mean hourly wage for childcare workers in Sioux Falls in May 2022, well below the starting rate set for most fast food restaurants

$11,385 is what it costs for childcare tuition in a year

$66,761 is the median household income in Sioux Falls

$163,429 what a family with one child would need to make to “afford” childcare at the current tuition rates

But solutions were more of a topic at the forum than the problem.

“Our community and our state needs to create an economic engine that allows individuals to go to work and our businesses to thrive,” said Kerri Tietgen, the CEO of EmBe, which provides daycare to over 1,200 kids in Sioux Falls and about 100 Mitchell. She said convincing both the private and public sectors of leadership to actually make childcare solutions a priority has been a gradually improving process.

“A couple years ago, there was not a lot of understanding a lot of buy-in to what the problem is,” Tietgen said. “Today, the business community and our legislators are hearing it everyday — that this is creating a problem that we’re facing across the board.”

Tietgen said EmBe is trying to a set an example in the private sector. The company already makes available a $75,000 scholarship to families of four that have an annual income under $100,000. About six of those a year, totaling $450,000, are awarded. EmBe officials say that amount will continue to increase as “we work to help the “middle middle” — households making more than $62,700 (and don’t qualify for government assistance) and less than $100,000.”

Sioux Falls Thrive released a comprehensive study that included a “Solutions for Employers Tool Kit.” Solutions offered include creating family-friendly workplaces (offering flexibility to working parents), and more businesses offering childcare benefits.

“We are a very business-minded community here in Sioux Falls,“ said South Dakota state senator Liz Larson on Monday in an interview with Dakota News Now.

“We don’t like subsidies and things like that. But at the same time, business leaders have a responsibility to provide their employees with decent childcare. I think there’s sort of a hot potato effect that goes on,” Larson said. “Like, who’s actually responsible for this? We don’t want to be dependent on the government, but maybe the private sector isn’t stepping in to do much because they’re looking at the bottom line.”

So, how much responsibility lies on the state government? Larson says it is time for lawmakers in Pierre to tackle this topic, and she senses it will be a “hot and heavy” topic when the legislative session starts in January.

“This is a bipartisan issue, and it’s (building) increasingly to a fever pitch right now,” Larson said.

Last year, there was no specific legislation passed to address childcare. In recent years, Larson said, there have been attempts to create a “legislative working group” to study the issue and create solutions that are appropriate for South Dakota — solutions that would turn into proposed bills. Then, maybe bills into laws.

Larson said Sioux Falls Thrive has actually done a lot of the work already, with that study and solutions packet.

That, to Larson, is the first step needed to be taken for the state government to fund child care. She also believes the state should fund “a position at the secretary level or a higher level that can totally look at this issue,” and that person would “coordinate all the different people who are interested in seeing this move forward.”

The District 10 senator joined fellow state legislators Erin Healy and Linda Duba — both also Democrats from Sioux Falls — at a national conference of over 90 state lawmakers in the White House, an ideas-sharing discussion to help solve the childcare crisis, led by Vice President Kamala Harris.

“One of the greatest examples that was given was in the state of New Mexico,” Larson said. “They tied their salaries for childcare workers to teacher salary pay scales,” a practice Larson said “professionalizes the industry.”

But those kind of things are a long ways away from happening in South Dakota, Larson said.

“In the political climate of South Dakota, I’m not sure how palatable that would be,” Larson said. “Whatever steps that we take are probably going to start small in South Dakota, and that’s just the nature of where we’re at in South Dakota.

“I wish it was different. I wish there was more attention and urgency around this issue. I think parents wish there was more urgency. I think businesses wish there was more urgency, but I think we’re going to have to take small steps to have practical solutions.”

Last year, governor Kristi Noem mentioned childcare in her most recent State of the State address that her office would release to childcare providers $40 million in federal grants (issued by the Biden Administration to the state). She also said her office would partner with the South Dakota Farm Bureau to help childcare providers who struggle to give benefits to their employees.

But nowhere in the address was there mention of state funding for childcare.

“The governor has been very clear that she is not going to subsidize child care,” Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) told DNN during the session last winter. “So, this is just a fundamental disagreement between the governor and Democrats.

“Democrats believe that we are going to need to invest in our future. We need to invest in our kids. We need to make sure that the people will be able to have a place where they can drop off their child, or children, to make sure they have a place where their kids are safe while they’re at work.”

Asked about the governor’s commitment to childcare on Wednesday, Larson told DNN this:

”Our governor has been dedicated to making South Dakota a better place to live for families, and I think people who are in that camp need to recognize that this is a very important issue,” Larson said. “It’s becoming known as a driver of economic growth, which is very important for our business community in South Dakota.”

But Larson’s bigger-picture takeaway of the matter was this:

“Access to affordable, quality childcare involves a financial commitment from a number of areas, the private sector, parents, and the state, for example. What our state is doing now is not adequate compared to other states, let alone those states which are leaders in tackling the childcare issue. We need to at the very least narrow that gap, and at best really show up for working families in that area.”

