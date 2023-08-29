Harrisburg man arrested for vehicle thefts; arson under investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 41-year-old Harrisburg man was arrested for the theft of several cars in Sioux Falls on Monday.

The burglary happened Aug. 21 at a home in the 6600 block of W. 57th St. in Sioux Falls.

One person stole several cars. The house had also been set on fire — officials are still investigating the arson. The suspect in the thefts may be a suspect in the arson, but there is not enough at this time for any arrest, according to Sioux Falls police.

Using neighborhood surveillance video, authorities were able to identify the suspect.

The suspect — 41-year-old Nathan Eiesland of Harrisburg — was arrested on a warrant out of Lincoln County for four counts of Grant Theft and one count of Burglary First.

The warrant carries a $10,000 cash bond.

Three of the stolen vehicles were discovered in different locations.

