Lee Goos, Jr. wins points title in Race Savers Sprints by 1 point with win Sunday

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lee Goos, Jr. knew had had to win the RaceSaver Sprint race Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway to win the season championship.

He became the first Huset’s Speedway track champion of the season on Sunday evening and he did so in impressive fashion with a late-race pass during Royal River Casino Night.

The victory propelled him to a one-point win in the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series championship standings.

Justin Henderson and Ron Howe were also victorious on Sunday during the penultimate weekend of the racing season at Huset’s Speedway.

Jacob Peterson held the point for the first 16 laps of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event. Lap after lap, Goos Jr. stayed close as both drivers focused on the bottom lane around the high-banked oval.

As the laps wound down Goos Jr. and third-running Cole Vanderheiden were tied in the championship standings with Vanderheiden owning the tiebreaker. Goos Jr. didn’t let it get that far as he snuck underneath Peterson for the lead on Lap 17. He then held on for the final four laps to win by 0.964 seconds, becoming the 10th different winner in 10 division races this season.

“It’s the best way to do it, right?,” he said. “I’ve been coming here for a long time and I’ve been close a lot of times. I seen the (video) board and Cole was behind me. If I even screw up a little bit and I knew it was over. I just did the really patient, conservative way of winning this one.

“This is definitely a highlight by far. It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever won. There’s a different winner every week here so it’s really tough. This class is a great group of guys. All of them are great to race with.”

Race recap courtesy Huset’s Speedway

