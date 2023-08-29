Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lincoln girls defeat O’Gorman in tennis at McKennan Park

Patriots beat Knights 8-1
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lucy Koziara made her grandfather proud Monday afternoon at McKennan Park. That’s the previous O’Gorman coach Don Barnes who just retired after an amazing career with the OG boys and girls.

Lucy won the #1 singles match over Lincoln’s Eloise Geraets who won the first set 6-4. Lucy rallied to win the second set 7-6 and the tie-breaker 10-5.

Lincoln won all 8 remaining matches for an 8-1 final score.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Sioux Falls woman arrested for infant son’s death
Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before...
Update: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit
Man facing charges after domestic assault call turns into standoff with bow and arrow
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota

Latest News

Augie's Seth Miller making a big difference for the Canaries
Seth Miller bringing same winning attitude to Canaries after brilliant career at Augustana
Ryan Jansa is excited to try and make Champions Tour
Ryan Jansa following his dream to attempt to qualify for Champions Tour
Lee Goos, Jr. wins Race Saver points title in dramatic fashion at Huset's
Lee Goos, Jr. wins points title in Race Savers Sprints by 1 point with win Sunday
Augie's Seth Miller making a big difference for the Canaries
Augie's Seth Miller making a big difference for the Canaries