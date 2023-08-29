Lincoln girls defeat O’Gorman in tennis at McKennan Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lucy Koziara made her grandfather proud Monday afternoon at McKennan Park. That’s the previous O’Gorman coach Don Barnes who just retired after an amazing career with the OG boys and girls.

Lucy won the #1 singles match over Lincoln’s Eloise Geraets who won the first set 6-4. Lucy rallied to win the second set 7-6 and the tie-breaker 10-5.

Lincoln won all 8 remaining matches for an 8-1 final score.

