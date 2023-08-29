LIVE @ 9:30: Leaders discuss Delbridge Museum of Natural History closing
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City leaders are holding a press conference to discuss the decision to close the Delbridge Museum of Natural History and decommission the taxidermy collection.
Mayor Paul TenHaken; Becky Dewitz, Great Plains Zoo President & CEO; Don Kearney, Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Director; and Dave Pfeifle, Sioux Falls City Attorney, will all be in attendance.
