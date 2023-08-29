Midnight Spark offers permanent jewelry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Midnight Spark is a unique business in Sioux Falls that just moved into its brand new location.

“Midnight Spark is permanent jewelry. Permanent jewelry is a custom-fit clasp-less piece of jewelry. We do bracelets, necklaces, anklets and rings,” said brand owner Caitlin Moen.

Permanent jewelry is a way to enjoy your accessories without the hassle.

“Sometimes, the clasp can actually get tangled, and things and get snagged. So this is a more minimal look. The benefits are just long-lasting. It’s meant for every day, and it’s more of an experience than just buying a bracelet,” Moen said.

Owner Caitlin Moen started her journey with permanent jewelry in November and hasn’t looked back.

”I was traveling with my husband, and I complimented some lady’s bracelet. I thought it was really dainty and cute. And she said, ‘Oh, thanks. It’s permanent. I got it in New York a couple weeks ago,’ and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ So I dug into what this permanent jewelry craze was, looked it up on TikTok, and I was kind of hooked. I bought the welder the next day, and I started the business,” Moen said.

For Moen, watching her clients make connections over her creations is unlike anything else.

“I’ve had a couple of emotional pieces. It really means a lot to me that people celebrate these things and create this bond with one another via my business,” Moen said.

Midnight Spark is offering up lasting memories and lasting jewelry.

Midnight Spark is located at 218 W. 13th St. in Sioux Falls. Find more information here.

