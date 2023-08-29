Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Ryan Jansa following his dream to attempt to qualify for Champions Tour

Jansa will play in Sanford International with sponsors exemption
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I’ve known Ryan Jansa since he was 5 when I first moved to Sioux Falls. I met him on the driving range at Westward Ho with his dad... He’s always loved to spend time fine-tuning his game. And now at age 50, he’s attempting to qualify for the Champions Tour next year.

He doesn’t want to look back and wished he’d tried this in 10 years. Plus he’s got another incentive.

Sioux Falls golfer Ryan Jansa says, “Now the opportunity to go out and show my daughter Reece who’s an exceptional player and she’s out doing it. For me to be able to go out there and play at a high level and show her that anything is possible if you keep grinding and working at your game. That’s one thing that I’m really looking forward to.”

Ryan is working on his game and trying to play in several Champions Tour events this summer by qualifying.

He is guaranteed playing in the Sanford International with a sponsors exemption.

Ryan is home for 2 days before heading to St. Louis to try and qualify for next week’s tournament. He just missed last week in Flint and is playing great golf.

There was a reception held to thanks sponsors of the Sanford International and also hear from the Sioux Falls native tonight at Showplace Cabinetry, one of his sponsors and where he once worked. We’ll hear more from Ryan in the next 2 weeks as he gets ready for the Sanford International. It starts in 2 weeks at Minnehaha Country Club.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Sioux Falls woman arrested for infant son’s death
Witness video showed the driver coming to a stop on the corner of the intersection before...
Update: 26-year-old facing several charges after Sioux Falls pursuit
Man facing charges after domestic assault call turns into standoff with bow and arrow
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota

Latest News

Augie's Seth Miller making a big difference for the Canaries
Seth Miller bringing same winning attitude to Canaries after brilliant career at Augustana
Lincoln girls beat O'Gorman in tennis at McKennan Park
Lincoln girls defeat O’Gorman in tennis at McKennan Park
Lee Goos, Jr. wins Race Saver points title in dramatic fashion at Huset's
Lee Goos, Jr. wins points title in Race Savers Sprints by 1 point with win Sunday
Augie's Seth Miller making a big difference for the Canaries
Augie's Seth Miller making a big difference for the Canaries