Ryan Jansa following his dream to attempt to qualify for Champions Tour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I’ve known Ryan Jansa since he was 5 when I first moved to Sioux Falls. I met him on the driving range at Westward Ho with his dad... He’s always loved to spend time fine-tuning his game. And now at age 50, he’s attempting to qualify for the Champions Tour next year.

He doesn’t want to look back and wished he’d tried this in 10 years. Plus he’s got another incentive.

Sioux Falls golfer Ryan Jansa says, “Now the opportunity to go out and show my daughter Reece who’s an exceptional player and she’s out doing it. For me to be able to go out there and play at a high level and show her that anything is possible if you keep grinding and working at your game. That’s one thing that I’m really looking forward to.”

Ryan is working on his game and trying to play in several Champions Tour events this summer by qualifying.

He is guaranteed playing in the Sanford International with a sponsors exemption.

Ryan is home for 2 days before heading to St. Louis to try and qualify for next week’s tournament. He just missed last week in Flint and is playing great golf.

There was a reception held to thanks sponsors of the Sanford International and also hear from the Sioux Falls native tonight at Showplace Cabinetry, one of his sponsors and where he once worked. We’ll hear more from Ryan in the next 2 weeks as he gets ready for the Sanford International. It starts in 2 weeks at Minnehaha Country Club.

