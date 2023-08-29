SD Native Homeownership Coalition launches down payment assistance program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota has a wide homeownership gap when it comes to race compared to other places, according to the South Dakota Native Homeownership Coalition.

Since 2016, members of the coalition have collectively supported over 250 Native American families to get a home.

Tuesday in Sioux Falls, leaders gathered for their annual planning meeting. They highlighted the launch of a new down payment assistance program. It includes additional funding from Wells Fargo.

“In our committee, it’s not jsut the banking committee but the banking also includes in it housing, as well as across the entire country included in that is multi-family housing. The projects that we work on right now are how we keep interest rates down and how we provide incentives for people to actually get into homes. What we do is keep the down payments down.”

The organization says help is open to everyone and not just to Native Americans.

