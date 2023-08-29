Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Semitruck carrying cans and bottles of Miller Lite overturns, officials say

A truck hauling beer turned over on Fishers Branch Road in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
A truck hauling beer turned over on Fishers Branch Road in Kanawha County, West Virginia.(John Green)
By Brenda Bryan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSONVILLE, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A West Virginia county may be short a truck full of Miller Lite beer after a tractor-trailer toppled over on Tuesday.

Police responded to the reported crash in Kanawha County around 11 a.m. on Fishers Branch Road.

Firefighters said the driver of the semi was turning around in a private driveway when it into a ditch and turned over.

The top of the trailer then split, causing cans and bottles of beer to pour out of it.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

WSAZ reported the road was blocked after the crash because the truck was leaking fuel and first responders off-loaded it into a fuel tank.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Sioux Falls woman arrested for infant son’s death
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
Fatal crash generic
Names released in Union and Yankton County fatal crashes
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team

Latest News

A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
At their annual meeting Tuesday, leaders of the South Dakota Native Homeownership Coalition...
SD Native Homeownership Coalition launches down payment assistance program
SD Native Homeownership Coalition launch down payment assistance program
SD Native Homeownership Coalition launch down payment assistance program
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Kristin Perry, Senior Ambassador Giffords Gun Owners for Safety
Michiganders discuss gun safety reform and firearm injury prevention; look ahead to issue in 2024