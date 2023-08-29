Seth Miller bringing same winning attitude to Canaries after brilliant career at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Seth Miller always wanted to be on the mound at Augustana when the game was on the line and almost always delivered.

So it’s no surprise that he’s brought that same winning attitude to to the Birdcage and helped lead a turnaround with the Canaries.

In era where starting pitchers are expected to throw hard and hand the ball over early to their bullpen, Seth Miller is out of place.

“He’s a bulldog, that’s everything I heard about him. He is a throwback. When I was playing we had 22 man rosters so starters had to go seven or eight innings every time out. We just didn’t have the depth in the bullpen. So he would have been great in that era.” Sioux Falls Canaries Manager Mike Meyer says.

At first the Blaine Minnesota native’s place was in the field, spending more time at the plate then pitching to it. Yet after back problems kept him out of the 2021 season, Seth focused on becoming a starter.

“I mean I throw strikes. I go attack hitters. I use my off speed more than I use my fastball more than I use fastball, at least in college that’s what it was. I would throw my off speed like sixty percent of the time. I need to locate my pitches down in the zone.” Miller says.

As a senior in 2023 he would put together one of the best seasons in Augustana history, going 11-2 in a program record 102 innings pitched while striking out 93. He finished second in program history with 24 victories and holds the record for most innings pitched at 248.2.

“Guys like him that maybe don’t look like how you would picture a stud to look you would picture a stud to look, you just have that chip on your shoulder. I think Seth has had that probably his whole life. He’s talented, he’s athletic, he has a lot of really good things, but when you look at him you just don’t think that. The other team is like ‘why is this guy beating us’? Well because he’s really good!” Augustana Head Coach Tim Huber says.

Miller saved his best for the biggest moment of the Vikings season, an elimination game in the Super Regional against arch rival Mankato in which he threw a 149-pitch, nine inning complete game victory that would spur Augie on to a trip to the College World Series.

“Yeah the adrenaline takes over. It’s really just once I step on that mound I’m just overcome with adrenaline and go.” Seth says.

Not long after Seth’s college career ended he got a call from a former Augustana teammate playing a few blocks away for the Sioux Falls Canaries.

“I told him he’s coming here. I said come on, come be a Bird, we need you and you’ll contribute a lot to us! He’ll throw 20 innings in one day if he needs to. He’s crazy! But it’s a good crazy especially what you need as a pitcher.” Canaries Infielder Jordan Barth says.

After taking some time to adjust, Miller has found a groove and helped settle the Canaries pitching staff, going 3-3 with 25 strikeouts, including their only complete game shutout.

“Just being able to come out here, especially after a full college season, and compete the way I have, it’s given me a lot of confidence.” Seth says.

Eager to see where an unexpected career takes him next.

