SiouxFalls.Business Report: Lake Lorraine updates & Citibank adapting to workplace trends

We’re seeing a lot of activity at Lake Lorraine, with both residents and businesses getting ready to move in.

A relocated Dairy Queen is scheduled to open in mid-September with hiring events this week.

Also in the coming weeks, the first residents will be moving into The BLU, a new upscale apartment right on the lake.

After that, a new restaurant, Chick N Max, is looking at opening the third week in September.

Before the end of the year, we expect to see Starbucks and potentially new retailer Five Below open for business.

At the same time, new housing is being built in the area with a few condominiums left, and new luxury twin homes are planned as the next phase.

Workplace changes

Over the last few years, we’ve seen several trends when it comes to the workplace.

Employers are moving away from the traditional office setting.

This is the case at Citibank in Sioux Falls.

As the way people work changes, we checked in with longtime Sioux Falls financial services company Citibank, which opened a brand new building just months before the pandemic began.

The global financial company has now gone primarily to a hybrid work schedule requiring at least three days in the office, with the ability to work remotely the other two days.

The building itself now has mostly unassigned or “hoteling” seating, and the third floor is empty for now, but Citi is hiring with the hope of growing in Sioux Falls.

About 1,300 people in Sioux Falls work for Citi, and some of them are fully remote, along with fully in office, but most are hybrid.

