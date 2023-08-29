Summer recap and a look ahead for Sioux Falls’ pools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - School is already back in session, meaning the clock is running down for Sioux Falls City Pools, with only one weekend remaining at one of the outdoor facilities.

“Sioux Falls values swimming higher than the national average. Providing those aquatic facilities for recreation-based water play is super important,” Mike Patten said, the Park Development Specialist for the City of Sioux Falls.

In recent years there have been some struggles for Sioux Falls pools. Coming out of COVID-19 there were staffing issues that resulted in not every location opening up.

This season staffing improved.

”Kids got a pay increase, we did some things to help incentivize them to come and work for us. We did well with staffing,” Jean Pearson said, the Recreation Program Coordinator for the City of Sioux Falls.

That translated to a good turnout.

“From last year to this year our attendance is up about 8,500 at the outdoor pools,” Pearson said.

The Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Department operates seven pools and two splash pads in the city and some changes could be upcoming.

“We’re looking at making updates to some of our aging aquatic facilities. That’s Kuehn Park, Frank Olsen Park, as well as the McKennan Wading Pool, which have all served their useful life and are in that 40 to 50-year-old range,” Patten said.

There’s also the possibility of adding some new facilities.

“Evaluating whether or not future aquatic facilities are indoor, outdoor or a combination of both is on our radar right now,” Patten said.

“We see on average about 30,000 people a month (at the Midco Aquatic Center). Is there a need for more indoor water? Numbers would tell me personally yes,” Pearson said.

For now city officials are working on further developing their master plans and that will begin with input meetings in the coming months.

”Engaging the neighborhood in the master planning is the first piece as far as providing the neighborhoods in the community with what they’d like to see,” Patten said.

The first project that’ll get started is the McKennan Park Wading Pool. Construction is expected to begin in the early fall of 2024.

