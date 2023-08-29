Avera Medical Minute
Temperatures Heating up

Wildfire Smoke Returns
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Temperatures for the next few days will remain in the lower to mid 80s with sunshine. The dew points will be on the rise as we go throughout the week. Another thing we’ll be monitoring will be the return of the Canadian wildfire smoke today and tomorrow across the area. Some of this will mix down to the surface and cause visibility issues and create issues for those in sensitive health groups. Expect breezy conditions, too.

By the end of the week, highs will be in the 90s as the sunshine continues along with the lack of rain chances. Over the weekend, highs will be in the low to mid 90s for most of us and we should stay dry. In fact, Labor Day is not only looking sunny and dry, but toasty with highs in the 90s for most of us.

The rest of next week is looking pretty hot and dry. Highs will be in the mid 90s for most of us. We could definitely see some upper 90s out west. It looks like the dry weather will stick around, too.

