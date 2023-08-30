Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Big day for Taten Mauney at combined Boys City and Metro Preview Tournaments at Willow Run

O’Gorman and Harrisburg top the leaderboards
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first round of the Boys City Golf Tournament and the Metro Conference Preview were both played Tuesday at Willow Run and it was a big day for O’Gorman’s Taten Mauney with a 72 that led the Knights to a big lead after one round of the City Tournament.

But in the Metro Conference Preview his 72 was matched by Harrisburg’s Parker Schulz who’s Tigers won that tournament by 2 shots over O’Gorman.

Boys City Golf (1st Round)

1. O’Gorman 297 2. Lincoln 325 3. Jefferson 338 4. Washington 363 5. Roosevelt 364

Individual Leaders: 72-Taten Mauney (OG) 74-Jayden Antonen (OG) and Liam Sarmiento (OG) 77-James Stewart (OG)

Metro Conference Preview

1. Harrisburg 295 2. O’Gorman 297 3. Tea Area 316 4. Brandon Valley 320 5. Lincoln 325

Individual: 72-Taten Mauney (OG) and Parker Schulz (HB) 73-Charlie Swift (HB) 74-Keeton Newborg (Tea) Antonen and Sarmiento (OG)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Sioux Falls woman arrested for infant son’s death
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
Fatal crash generic
Names released in Union and Yankton County fatal crashes

Latest News

Canaries out-scored by Winnipeg 11-9 with chance to clinch playoff spot
Canaries out-scored by Winnipeg with chance to clinch playoff spot at Birdcage
Jefferson and Washington roll to volleyball victories Tuesday night
Jefferson and Washington roll to volleyball victories Tuesday night
Ryan Jansa says his game has never been better with Sanford International just ahead
Ryan Jansa says his game has never been better as he prepares for the Sanford International
Canaries out-scored by Winnipeg 11-9 with chance to clinch playoff spot
Canaries out-scored by Winnipeg with chance to clinch playoff spot