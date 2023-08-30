Big day for Taten Mauney at combined Boys City and Metro Preview Tournaments at Willow Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first round of the Boys City Golf Tournament and the Metro Conference Preview were both played Tuesday at Willow Run and it was a big day for O’Gorman’s Taten Mauney with a 72 that led the Knights to a big lead after one round of the City Tournament.

But in the Metro Conference Preview his 72 was matched by Harrisburg’s Parker Schulz who’s Tigers won that tournament by 2 shots over O’Gorman.

Boys City Golf (1st Round)

1. O’Gorman 297 2. Lincoln 325 3. Jefferson 338 4. Washington 363 5. Roosevelt 364

Individual Leaders: 72-Taten Mauney (OG) 74-Jayden Antonen (OG) and Liam Sarmiento (OG) 77-James Stewart (OG)

Metro Conference Preview

1. Harrisburg 295 2. O’Gorman 297 3. Tea Area 316 4. Brandon Valley 320 5. Lincoln 325

Individual: 72-Taten Mauney (OG) and Parker Schulz (HB) 73-Charlie Swift (HB) 74-Keeton Newborg (Tea) Antonen and Sarmiento (OG)

