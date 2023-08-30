Avera Medical Minute
Canaries out-scored by Winnipeg with chance to clinch playoff spot at Birdcage

Birds lose despite HR’s from Henry, Sweeney and Hart
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Seth Miller took the mound for the Canaries Tuesday night as the Birds had a chance to clinch a playoff spot. Winnipeg took a 4-1 lead in the second inning thanks to a Chris Burgess 2-run HR.

But the home team responded in the 3rd with a pair of 2-run home runs from Jabari Henry and Darnell Sweeney to take a 5-4 lead. However Winnipeg roared back to take an 11-7 lead and hung on to win 11-9 despite a Mike Hart round tripper for the Birds.

The Goldeyes and Canaries play the final home game for Sioux Falls Wednesday night with a chance to clinch a spot in the post season. The magic number is now down to one.

