DPS announces September sobriety checkpoints

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has announced plans for 20 sobriety checkpoints in 15 different counties during September.

The scheduled counties include Lake/Moody, Minnehaha, Pennington, Beadle, Day, Codington, Lawrence, Edmunds, Hughes, Charles Mix, Mellette, Stanley, Walworth, and Clay.

The purpose of these monthly checkpoints is to discourage individuals from drinking and driving. The South Dakota Office of Highway Safety funds the checkpoints, which are conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the assistance of local law enforcement.

Officials remind drivers to avoid drinking and driving, regardless of whether a checkpoint is planned in their county. People who have been drinking are urged to designate a sober driver or take an alternate form of commercial or public transportation. Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are South Dakota Department of Public Safety agencies.

