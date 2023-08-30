Former Sioux Falls resident stuck in hurricane after evacuating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As a precaution, many Florida residents evacuate their homes and travel to safer parts of the state when a hurricane is expected to hit.

However, with extreme flooding, some residents can’t get back home now.

Kesia Cameron moved to Tampa from Sioux Falls in June.

After hearing Hurricane Idalia was likely to hit the region where she lives in the area, she made the decision to evacuate.

“I have a three-year-old and I did not want to be stuck without A/C or must be in a situation where we cannot get help and my little one is sick or something. I think when you have children it’s more of a precautionary thing,” said Cameron.

Although Cameron was confident in her decision to evacuate, she said the unpredictable nature of the storm had a different outcome.

“It ended up going more north, so it did not hit the Tampa Gulf Coast, St. Petersburg area which is where we live,” said Cameron.

With less impact in her region, Cameron was ready to head back home until she was faced with a new challenge.

“Their school is opening up tomorrow, but we can’t get back though because all of the roads are flooded and they closed the bridge between Orlando and Tampa, so we’re just stuck in Orlando,” said Cameron.

Meantime they will be playing the waiting game to back to their routine.

“Hopefully by tomorrow it will all be settled, and we can go back but they haven’t said when they’re opening the bridge to get back as far as I know,” said Cameron.

Robert Reuland, a disaster program manager for the American Red Cross says they are working to keep up with demand as help continues to be needed across the country.

“We have had a lot of natural disasters in the last several weeks which has put high demand on our volunteers,” said Reuland. “We have volunteers actively in Hawaii working on the post-fire recovery efforts, we have volunteers at Washington State for the forest fire up there, we have volunteers deployed to California for the hurricane that was impacting there, last week we started sending people pre-storm to Florida to be positioned and ready.”

The need for volunteers is only growing.

“It’s always great having South Dakotans and Minnesotans, and North Dakotans, the local people respond to these disasters. It makes us look good when we have our people that are willing to go down and help others during a time of disaster,” said Reuland.

To help support the Red Cross’s efforts you can go to their website to make a donation or volunteer.

American Red Cross | Help Those Affected by Disasters

