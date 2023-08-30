Avera Medical Minute
Huron author, advocate publishes latest book

Monday is Love Your Bookshops Day.
Monday is Love Your Bookshops Day.(Source: Pexels)
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - After growing up in Huron, author Ted Stamp found his way to Marshall where he eventually graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University. It is an area he came to love enough to live and work in for about 30 years where he has also been an independent living advocate for people with disabilities. His memoir, This Was Just the Way, precedes his latest book, Tell Me Something I Don’t Know. He discussed his journey in life, his latest work, and his upcoming return trip to Huron for the South Dakota State Fair.

Harlan Temple is this week's "Someone You Should Know."
Someone You Should Know: An inspirational life story
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Red Cross Dakotas deploys 10 volunteers for Idalia response
