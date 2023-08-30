Avera Medical Minute
Jackley joins 32 other AGs encouraging FDA to increase efforts to prevent kids vaping

(KOSA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is joining efforts with Attorneys General from around the US to ask the Food and Drug Administration and its Center for Tobacco Products to step up its efforts to protect chidlren from becoming addicted to nicotine through e-cigarettes.

“A bipartisan group of Attorneys General realizes E-cigarettes are a major threat to children,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The FDA needs to do more to protect children.”

The group of 33 Attorneys General signed a letter requesting the FDA set up guidelines meant to protect young people from e-cigarettes, including prohibiting all non-tobacco flavors, enacting evidence-based limits on nicotine, restricting marketing that attracts youth, and closing the loophole that has kept disposable e-cigarettes from the same FDA enforcement as cartridge e-cigarettes.

Other Attorney Generals signing onto the letter are from the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The letter can be read here.

