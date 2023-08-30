Avera Medical Minute
Jefferson and Washington roll to volleyball victories Tuesday night

Cavaliers win at Roosevelt and Warriors beat Lincoln on home floor
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 3rd-ranked Jefferson Cavaliers in Class AA went to #4 Roosevelt Tuesday night where the Riders won the first set.

But the talented Cavs came back to win the final 3 sets and remain unbeaten after 2 matches this season.

2nd-ranked Washington never trailed as they played host to the Lincoln Patriots and won the match in 3 sets in their first contest of the young season.

