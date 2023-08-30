Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Massive meteor lights up the sky

Take a Look at This: A massive meteor lights up the sky; tons of trash are pulled from the ocean. CNN, WBBM, PREFONTED AMS, THE OCEAN CLEANUP, COMED
By Jeremy Roth, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bright, fiery meteor turned night to day as it rocketed across the western U.S., and the incredible atmospheric event was caught on camera.

The huge fireball Sunday was shared with the American Meteorological Society by residents in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah.

NASA’s Meteor Watch estimated it was traveling at roughly 41,000 miles per hour as it ripped across the sky, illuminating the darkness.

They also received reports of loud booms and shaking in the areas, likely caused by shockwaves from the astonishing atmospheric event.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Harrisburg man arrested for vehicle thefts; arson under investigation
Leaders discuss Delbridge Museum of Natural History closing
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Correctional officers report new assault at South Dakota State Penitentiary
(MGN graphic)
Sioux Falls woman arrested for infant son’s death

Latest News

FILE - Gary Woodland reacts on the 14th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo...
Former U.S. Open champ scheduled for brain surgery
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways
Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. U.S....
Judge enters default judgment against Giuliani in defamation lawsuit from Georgia election workers
Harrison Floyd
The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail has been granted bond
FILE - A chair remains upright in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District...
Baltimore police showed indifference leading up to July mass shooting, report says