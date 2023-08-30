Avera Medical Minute
Minnehaha Country Club a favorite location for Sanford International organizers and golfers

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford International is less than 2 weeks away. Today was Media Day for us to chat with the people that make the tournament a reality.

Tournament host Andy North couldn’t be happier at the recent extension that will keep the event at Minnehaha Country Club for at least 5 more years.

We see how much the players love this course by how often they come back. And the fans make it a top-notch stop on the tour.

Plus, I can attest to the fact that change becomes more difficult as you get older.

“The guys have all said to me over the years how much fun the golf course is to play and you have to play well to really score well here. We’ve seen it under all different conditions and when the wind blows and it gets a little bit firm it’s really a heck of a test and they know that and they look forward to coming back,” said North.

“It’s massive just to be able to have some continuity from year to year from the players’ perspective is huge. But from our perspective as well we don’t want to take this to another course and figure out what the build is going to be like. Especially when this is the best course and the best facility in the area to do so,” said tournament director Davis Trosin.

And the players feel the same way. It’s an old-time traditional course that involves great shot-making as opposed to bombing it off the tees. Although it’s fun to watch these guys like John Daly And Padraig Harrington hit it far.

Tournament festivities start Monday, September 11 and the actual tournament is the 15th through the 17th.

