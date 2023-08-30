Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nebraska mother charged with abuse, manslaughter in infant’s drowning death

(WABI)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Neb. (WOWT) - A Burt County, Nebraska mother appeared in court Tuesday in connection with the drowning death of her infant son.

Court documents show 22-year-old Josephine Boschult has been charged with one count each of manslaughter and child abuse resulting in death. An arrest affidavit shows on Aug. 14 a Decatur Police officer was dispatched to a home for a report of a drowning child. He arrived to find Boschult attempting CPR on a 15-month-old infant; first responders took over before the infant was transported to an Onawa, Iowa, hospital.

Boschult told the officer she had been bathing her three children. The two other children got out after they finished, and she allegedly admitted to leaving the infant in the tub while the water drained. She said she went outside for about five to ten minutes to take a phone call and forgot about her son. When Boschult came back, the infant was lying face down in the tub.

During the incident, Decatur Police noticed the infant had burns on their body. Boschult claimed the infant got the burns from turning the hot water on.

After about an hour of life-saving measures, the infant was pronounced dead at the hospital. Iowa’s medical examiner stated the child had indeed suffered first and second-degree burns and had drowned.

Boschult surrendered to authorities and is currently in Burt County Jail on a $50,000 bond, court documents state.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Harrisburg man arrested for vehicle thefts; arson under investigation
Leaders discuss Delbridge Museum of Natural History closing
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Correctional officers report new assault at South Dakota State Penitentiary
(MGN graphic)
Sioux Falls woman arrested for infant son’s death

Latest News

Teen and juvenile arrested for arson in Yankton
City leaders will discuss the completion of the reconstruction of the first phase of Minnesota...
One Sioux Falls: Leaders share updates on Minnesota Ave. reconstruction & Paint the Plow program
West Sioux Hardware in Sioux Falls was ahead of its time as a one-stop shop that housed an...
Family desires Brockhouse collection to stay local
The $40 bobbleheads can only be purchased through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and...
SDSU bobblehead celebrating FCS Championship win unveiled