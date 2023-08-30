Avera Medical Minute
One killed in car versus semi crash near Wagner

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died in a car versus semi collision two miles west of Wagner on Tuesday night.

The incident happened at 9:34 p.m. at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 46 and South Dakota Highway 50.

The Department of Public Safety reports that a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling south on S.D. Highway 50.  At the intersection with S.D. Highway 46, the Grand Caravan stopped at the stop sign.  A 2019 Peterbilt semi tractor trailer was traveling west on SD 46 and did not have a stop sign at the intersection with SD 50. 

As the semi drove through the intersection, the Grand Caravan pulled out in front of the semi. The semi struck the Grand Caravan, sending it into the north ditch. The driver of the Caravan was ejected from the vehicle.

The 68-year-old male driver of the Grand Caravan was taken by ambulance to the Wagner Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 47-year-old male driver of the semi was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

