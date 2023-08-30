One Sioux Falls: Leaders share updates on Minnesota Ave. reconstruction & Paint the Plow program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City leaders discussed the completion of the reconstruction of the first phase of Minnesota Ave. and the return of the Paint the Plow program at Wednesday’s One Sioux Falls briefing.

The first phase of the Minnesota Avenue Reconstruction Project, which stretches from Russell to Second Street, is now complete with the installation and activation of accent lighting.

Phase One of the Minnesota Avenue Reconstruction Project focused on infrastructure updates and pedestrian and roadway enhancements. For infrastructure, the project included the replacement of sanitary sewer, storm drainage improvements, and new water mains—one of which was a 42-inch main that is important for carrying water from the City’s water purification plant to the community. Pedestrian and roadway enhancements, in addition to the accent lighting, included a new center median, sidewalks, streetscaping, bus stops, wayfinding signage, and a new traffic signal at Brookings Street. The project cost was $14.07 million.

“Minnesota Avenue is a critical piece of our transportation network and City infrastructure, and serves as the gateway to downtown for visitors and residents arriving from the airport,” said Wes Philips, principal engineer for the City of Sioux Falls. “We have an incredible opportunity as a city to look ‘big picture’ at this important corridor, from infrastructure and pedestrian safety to development and aesthetic enhancements that match the vibrancy of downtown.”

Accent lighting is illuminated every evening between sunset and sunrise. On non-holiday evenings, the lighting will be white. For the seven days surrounding a federal holiday, the lights will be lit in coordination with that holiday. Overhead streetlights will not change colors due to public safety.

“Our goal is to enhance and recognize, not distract,” said Jerry Jongeling, the City’s Light, Power, and Traffic superintendent. “Accent lighting will be done with recognition for federal holidays, and respect for the drivers, pedestrians, and property owners in the area.”

Paint the Plow calls for young artists

Paint the Plow is a contest for elementary, middle/junior high, and high school students in Sioux Falls to decorate the city’s plows. The community will vote on the winners.

“Paint the Plow has been an incredibly successful program for our City team, students, and community members who participate every year,” said Dustin Hansen, the City’s street operations Manager. “Not many people have—or want to have—snow on their minds, but this is a great event to raise awareness for winter preparedness while building community and letting young artists shine.”

Program requirements:

Open to elementary, middle/junior high, and high school students in Sioux Falls.

An adult (21 years and older) must sign up on behalf of students and is responsible for communicating with the City and overseeing the students’ work.

Students can include those within the Sioux Falls School District, private schools, nonprofits, or other organizations that offer afterschool programming to youth. Priority will be given to those located within Sioux Falls.

Participating groups must provide their own paint, brushes, and other supplies needed.

Plows will be primed and distributed in the coming weeks. They are due the week of October 9. The City team will work directly with participants to schedule plow drop-offs and pickups. Completed plows will be on display at the annual Paint the Plow event on Saturday, October 21. Participants and the public are invited to attend and vote on their favorite plow. Event attendees can also sign up for a chance to win a ride to school in a snow plow. Location and time details will be announced in the coming weeks. The Paint the Plow winner will see their plow in the Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights on Friday, November 24.

About 30 plows will be available for the program. To sign up, email Dustin Hansen at dhansen@siouxfalls.org. For additional details, visit siouxfalls.org/ptp.

