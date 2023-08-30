Avera Medical Minute
Red Cross Dakotas deploys 10 volunteers for Idalia response

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Volunteers from South Dakota are heading to Florida to help those affected by Hurricane Idalia.

The Red Cross Dakotas — which includes South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota — has sent ten volunteers to the affected areas.

They will help however is needed, including assisting with things like food and shelter.

Volunteering is one of the many ways to help when disasters strike.

“From what we heard so far, it’s going to be a significant event down there — for north Florida particularly — and this is an opportunity to do something, to help if you want to be involved,” said volunteer Burke Perry.

You can help the American Red Cross provide meals and shelter to Florida residents.

Donate today by going to RedCross.Org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

