Ryan Jansa says his game has never been better as he prepares for the Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Ryan Jansa is back on the road Thursday to St. Louis to try and qualify for next week’s Champions Tour event. But last night he received a welcome home from the sponsors of the Sanford International down at Showplace Cabinetry in Harrisburg. He has a sponsors exemption to play with the game’s best at Minnehaha CC in 2 weeks.

And we had a chance to talk about how much better his game has gotten after these months of taking his intense practice to a new level.

Ryan Jansa says, “My game is in the last 2 weeks specifically has gotten to a point where it’s probably as good as I’ve ever played. And that goes back to when I was 22 or 25. I hit it just as far as I did when I was 20. I putt better, I wedge it better which is what you have to do out here. And now that I’ve got this new driver shaft and have that organized I’m feeling really confident, I’m feeling good.”

Jansa will try to qualify for next week’s event in St. Louis after just missing last week in Michigan. But he has a guaranteed spot at Minnehaha CC when the Sanford International is here.

