Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Ryan Jansa says his game has never been better as he prepares for the Sanford International

Jansa has been working to get his game ready for that next level
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Ryan Jansa is back on the road Thursday to St. Louis to try and qualify for next week’s Champions Tour event. But last night he received a welcome home from the sponsors of the Sanford International down at Showplace Cabinetry in Harrisburg. He has a sponsors exemption to play with the game’s best at Minnehaha CC in 2 weeks.

And we had a chance to talk about how much better his game has gotten after these months of taking his intense practice to a new level.

Ryan Jansa says, “My game is in the last 2 weeks specifically has gotten to a point where it’s probably as good as I’ve ever played. And that goes back to when I was 22 or 25. I hit it just as far as I did when I was 20. I putt better, I wedge it better which is what you have to do out here. And now that I’ve got this new driver shaft and have that organized I’m feeling really confident, I’m feeling good.”

Jansa will try to qualify for next week’s event in St. Louis after just missing last week in Michigan. But he has a guaranteed spot at Minnehaha CC when the Sanford International is here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Sioux Falls woman arrested for infant son’s death
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
Six injured after truck crashes into Iowa home
Fatal crash generic
Names released in Union and Yankton County fatal crashes

Latest News

Canaries out-scored by Winnipeg 11-9 with chance to clinch playoff spot
Canaries out-scored by Winnipeg with chance to clinch playoff spot at Birdcage
Jefferson and Washington roll to volleyball victories Tuesday night
Jefferson and Washington roll to volleyball victories Tuesday night
Boys City, Metro Golf from Willow Run Tuesday
Big day for Taten Mauney at combined Boys City and Metro Preview Tournaments at Willow Run
Canaries out-scored by Winnipeg 11-9 with chance to clinch playoff spot
Canaries out-scored by Winnipeg with chance to clinch playoff spot