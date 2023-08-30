Sanford International continues growing with community support

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Sanford International is right around the corner and the PGA champions event brings in thousands of spectators every year.

The tournament is actually less than 2 weeks away, which is hard to believe. It’s one of my favorite weeks of the year going back to when Jack Nicklaus was here and we had a chance to just sit in the locker room and chat.

And thanks to a recent agreement with Minnehaha Country Club, the Sanford International will be here for at least the next 5 years which is great for the community.

It started with a huge welcome but that has never wavered.

The course itself is perfect for the Champions Tour players who really enjoy it here. But it’s the ongoing support of this community that has made it such a big success.

“When the golfers come here we host them with that Midwest hospitality and we’re able to provide for them an experience where they love coming,” Steve Young, Sanford Sports President said. “And I think you can see that by the amazing player field that continues to come back. I’m very proud of our community. I think that’s a testament to them.”

“And so to be able to have this event here for businesses to entertain clients, to entertain employees, I think it’s just a lot for what the event has moving forward,” Davis Trosin, Sanford International Tournament Director said.

I’ve seen plenty of people out there who I don’t think are even huge golf fans. But it’s a first-class event.

Lots of big names in the field like John Daly, who will also be part of the concert on Friday night with Jake Owen.

And all of the past champions will be here as well led by Steve Stricker, who loves playing in Sioux Falls.

There’s a wide variety of events that start on Monday, September 11 including Pro-Ams Wednesday and Thursday.

The actual tournament tees off on Friday for the Champions Tour and concludes with Sunday’s final round.

The field just gets stronger each year with the new 50-year-old rookies who join the tour.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.