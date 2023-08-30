Avera Medical Minute
SDSU bobblehead celebrating FCS Championship win unveiled

By Dakota News Now staff

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The $40 bobbleheads can only be purchased through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Wednesday the release of a limited-edition bobblehead commemorating the South Dakota State Jackrabbits football team’s 2022 FCS National Championship.

The bobblehead celebrates the school’s first Football National Championship and is now available. The bobblehead was produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The $40 bobbleheads can only be purchased through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

In January, the South Dakota State football team earned its first-ever national championship with a 45-21 win over North Dakota State in the FCS title game in Frisco, Texas.

“Bobbleheads are the perfect way to celebrate a National Championship, and we think Jackrabbits’ fans are going to love this one,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “The Jackrabbits brought a ton of excitement to South Dakota last season, and this bobblehead will be a must-have for alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and members of the SDSU community.”

