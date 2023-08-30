Sidewalk Arts Festival celebrating 60 years of art, food and entertainment next weekend

Avera Medical Minute
Sidewalk Arts Festival gives Sioux Falls artists opportunities for exposure
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For its 60th year, one of the largest fundraisers for the Washington Pavilion and the longest-running festival in Sioux Falls will be taking over downtown.

On Saturday, September 9, the 60th annual Sidewalk Arts Festival will feature local artists, food vendors and entertainers from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

More than 270 participating artists and vendors will be lined up along Main and Dakota Avenue between 10th and 13th Street, and 11th Street from Main West to Minnesota Avenue and the parking lots south of the Pavilion.

Entertainment will be in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden along 11th Street between Dakota and Main Avenues throughout the day.

The free-to-attend event will help support the Washington Pavilion’s mission to deliver memorable experiences that entertain, educate and enrich.

