Smoky and Warmer

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- High temperatures today will range from the low to mid 80s in the east to the mid 90s out west. The dew points will be on the rise as we go through the rest of week. We have more Canadian wildfire smoke in the region today. Some of this will mix down to the surface and cause visibility issues and create issues for those in sensitive health groups. Expect breezy conditions, too as the wind begins to pick up tonight. That will help blow this smoke out of here by Thursday.

By the end of the week, highs will be in the 90s as the sunshine continues along with the lack of rain chances. Over the weekend, highs will be in the low to mid 90s for most of us and we should stay dry. In fact, Labor Day is not only looking sunny and dry, but toasty with highs in the 90s for most of us.

The rest of next week is looking pretty hot and dry. Highs will be in the mid 90s for most of us. We could definitely see some upper 90s out west. It looks like the dry weather will stick around, too.

