Someone You Should Know: An inspirational life story

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Sharing what I have experienced and achieved — certainly everyone has a valuable life story,” reads Harlan.

Harlan Temple reads from the book he wrote a few years back.

“To never stop dreaming, and not allow obstacles to keep you from pursuing those dreams.”

It’s a book about his life.

“As a youngster, I was blessed with parents who never told me, ‘You can’t do that because you are handicapped.’”

Harlan was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a young child. Even though he’s spent most of his 79 years unable to walk, those physical limitations didn’t stop Harlan from starting Temple Insurance in Lennox, which has been in business for more than 50 years. He also farmed on his land south of town.

“But then there’s an endless list of those who have done and helped me, in small or big ways. To help me along my life’s journey.”

“I know from personal experience that having a genuine caring heart, that’s focused on serving others, takes us far. Even farther than we can imagine.”

Harlan lives in a Good Samaritan facility in Sioux Falls, and he hopes his book inspires others.

“Because that was the main purpose. To give them encouragement and to let them know that regardless of what your life situation is, you can make it into good. And you can still have a full life. It might be different, but you can still have a full life,” said Harlan.

He says the best is yet to be — a fitting title to a wonderful life.

“When God takes me to heaven, it won’t get any better. And so the best is yet to be,” said Harlan.

“My good friend Roy Peters once told me, ‘Harlan, your cerebral palsy wasn’t any accident and didn’t happen by chance. God can use any situation. You can be an inspiration and encouragement to anyone in your life.’ As I advance in age, I certainly see what he meant.”

He also credits his wife Rita for always being by his side. And for digging up the pictures for the book.

