Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Teen and juvenile arrested for arson in Yankton

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old man and a juvenile have been arrested for First Degree Arson and Reckless Burning following a residential fire in Yankton last week.

The incident happened at 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the 200 block of W 5th St. in Yankton.

Yankton Police Department and Yankton Fire Department responded; the fire was able to be extinguished.

After an investigation by the Yankton Police Department, DCI, and the State Fire Marshal, evidence indicates that the fire was set purposefully and could not have been caused by extreme heat or environmental circumstances.

Officials report that two males were seen walking into this specific residence on Aug. 22 at or around 11:50 a.m.

Investigators identified these males and interviewed them about the fire, according to the Yankton Police Department.

The suspects — 18-year-old Treyvon Jackson and a juvenile male — were arrested and charged with First Degree Arson and Reckless Burning.

The Yankton Police Department was assisted in the investigation by Yankton Fire, The State Fire Marshal, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Harrisburg man arrested for vehicle thefts; arson under investigation
Leaders discuss Delbridge Museum of Natural History closing
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Correctional officers report new assault at South Dakota State Penitentiary
(MGN graphic)
Sioux Falls woman arrested for infant son’s death

Latest News

Nebraska mother charged with abuse, manslaughter in infant’s drowning death
City leaders will discuss the completion of the reconstruction of the first phase of Minnesota...
One Sioux Falls: Leaders share updates on Minnesota Ave. reconstruction & Paint the Plow program
West Sioux Hardware in Sioux Falls was ahead of its time as a one-stop shop that housed an...
Family desires Brockhouse collection to stay local
The $40 bobbleheads can only be purchased through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and...
SDSU bobblehead celebrating FCS Championship win unveiled