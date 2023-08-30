Teen and juvenile arrested for arson in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old man and a juvenile have been arrested for First Degree Arson and Reckless Burning following a residential fire in Yankton last week.

The incident happened at 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the 200 block of W 5th St. in Yankton.

Yankton Police Department and Yankton Fire Department responded; the fire was able to be extinguished.

After an investigation by the Yankton Police Department, DCI, and the State Fire Marshal, evidence indicates that the fire was set purposefully and could not have been caused by extreme heat or environmental circumstances.

Officials report that two males were seen walking into this specific residence on Aug. 22 at or around 11:50 a.m.

Investigators identified these males and interviewed them about the fire, according to the Yankton Police Department.

The suspects — 18-year-old Treyvon Jackson and a juvenile male — were arrested and charged with First Degree Arson and Reckless Burning.

The Yankton Police Department was assisted in the investigation by Yankton Fire, The State Fire Marshal, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

